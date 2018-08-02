Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox ‘Shooting’ For Ace To Return Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox surprised everyone when they placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation.

Boston’s ace quelled any concerns by saying he could pitch if needed and he was confident it would be a short stint on the DL.

“We’re not hiding anything, this is not something we’re worried about,” Sale said Tuesday after the move was made.

It appears he was telling the truth.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the media prior to Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees that Boston is “shooting” for Sale to start next Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sale is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

“We’re shooting for the second day in Toronto,” Cora said, via MassLive. “So whatever day one, day two is for him he’ll go through the progression (of throwing) and we’ll go there.”

Sale was named the American League pitcher of the month for July on Thursday. The left-hander went 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA in four starts during July.

Brian Johnson will make a spot start in Sale’s absence Thursday when the Sox welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park.