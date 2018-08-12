Chris Sale Makes Return To Mound In Series Finale Vs. Orioles

After a two-week hiatus, it’s finally (Chris) Sale Day again.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has been on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation since July 28, but he will make his return to the mound Sunday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Sale is expected to be limited to around 85 pitches in his return, but it still will be a welcome sight to see the All-Star starter back on the bump.

To see the preview of Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images