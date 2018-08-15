CJ McCollum Says Stars Joining Warriors ‘Is Disgusting,’ ‘I Was Raised Differently’

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Don’t expect CJ McCollum to join the Golden State Warriors, or any other similarly built superteam when he’s a free agent in 2021.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard has publicly criticized Warriors forward Kevin Durant for joining Golden State, even calling the decision “soft.” Durant also went on McCollum’s podcast and told him that the Blazers weren’t going to win the NBA Finals.

Well, it appears McCollum is doubling down on his disdain for players joining the Warriors bandwagon to win a ring.

“I would never do anything of that nature,” McCollum recently said during an appearance on China Central Television, via Dime on Uproxx. “I think that is disgusting.”

McCollum later said “I’m not built like those guys. I was raised differently.”

DeMarcus Cousins became the latest star player to take his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a one-year contract with the Warriors last month. If Cousins makes a healthy return from a torn Achilles injury suffered last season, the Warriors could start a lineup with five All-Star players.

We can debate if the Warriors boosting their already-stacked roster each summer is good for the league (it’s not), but you have to respect McCollum for not backing down and having the courage to say what a lot of fans (and probably many players, too) really think.