Cleveland Newspaper Trolls Ex-Cavs Star LeBron James In Sarcastic Headline

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers again this summer when he decided to take his talents to sunny California and join the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Even though Cavs fans seem much less angry with James after this departure compared to his first exit in 2010, one local newspaper decided to have a little fun with the situation when writing a headline for a story on James’ first game back in Cleveland this upcoming NBA season.

Check out the sarcastic headline in the tweet below:

That’s what we call burying the lede. Then again, Lonzo Ball and his family create almost as much buzz as James does these days. Almost.

James did not receive a warm reception from fans in Cleveland when he returned to Quicken Loans Arena in 2010 as a member of the Miami Heat. This time should be much different after James’ second stint in Cleveland produced the Cavs’ first ever NBA championship in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images