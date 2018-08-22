Colin Cowherd Has Good Reason Why New Helmet Rule Won’t Faze Patriots

Plenty of folks are perturbed about the NFL’s new regulation about leading with the head, and understandably so.

But in typical form, Bill Belichick isn’t stressing himself out too much over the rule. The New England Patriots head coach has said a few times that he’s simply going to teach his players the proper way to hit, should they make mistakes.

It’s for that reason that FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd knows the new rule — or any other for that matter — isn’t going to catch the Pats off guard.

During his show Wednesday, Cowherd actually laid out a pretty interesting case supporting his point.

Face it, the Patriots are just smarter than everyone else.@ColinCowherd on why no rule change will stop Belichick and co. pic.twitter.com/FFPMbSxmVF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 22, 2018

Some sound logic there.

That’s not to say the Patriots won’t have some trouble with the rule, they already have this preseason. But it’s probably fair to assume that they’ll be better prepared come Week 1 than most other squads.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images