Colin Cowherd Uses Three Words To Describe The Patriots, Every AFC Team

Is there really one person at Gillette Stadium who can claim the New England Patriots are their team?

Head coach Bill Belichick certainly could make a convincing case, as could Robert Kraft, who, you know, owns the team and everything. Colin Cowherd, however, believes the Patriots belong to neither Kraft nor Belichick.

During Monday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the ever-opinionated FS1 talking head sought out to use only three words to describe every AFC team. Then, of course, he used hundreds of words to explain why he used three words — because why not?

When it came to the Patriots, Cowherd elected to use the words “Tom Brady’s team.” Watch him explain himself in the video below:

"Steelers — Super Bowl Bound"@ColinCowherd describes every AFC team in just 3 words pic.twitter.com/QzWgr7nSCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 27, 2018

Nice skit, Colin.

At the end of the day, Brady certainly has a lot of clout in New England — he appears to have (kind of) gotten his way in the Alex Guerrero fiasco, after all. But asserting that everyone in Foxboro answers to the 41-year-old quarterback probably is a bit of stretch.

