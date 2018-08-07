Colts’ Andrew Luck Considered Retirement During Shoulder Injury Recovery

Without football, Andrew Luck’s spirits plunged lower than most could have imagined.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback revealed Monday in an interview with ESPN he considered retiring from professional football during his lengthy recovery from a shoulder injury.

He initially suffered the right-shoulder problem in 2015 but played through the pain that season and the next. He underwent surgery in January 2017 to fix the lingering injury, but he continued to experience pain in the joint and ultimately missed last season entirely.

In discussing with ESPN how excited he is to be participating in training camp and potentially start Week 1, Luck also opened up about the opposite emotions he felt during his injury layoff.

“There was a time or two when I thought I would play football again, and I didn’t think it was worth playing again. I’m so glad to have worked through that. …”

The Colts endured a 4-12 season in 2017 without their Pro Bowl quarterback. Although Luck might not play well enough to reverse the team’s record in 2018, just appearing in games should thrill him, considering the length of his road to recovery and how close he came to giving up.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images