Colts’ Andrew Luck Grows Mustache, Now Totally Looks Like Uncle Rico

It took decades, but Uncle Rico finally has made it big.

The quirky, never-got-his-shot quarterback from “Napoleon Dynamite” has been waiting for the opportunity to showcase his talents. And thanks to the Indianapolis Colts, his day finally has come.

Here’s the proof:

Andrew Luck bring new mustache to Colts Training Camp https://t.co/CE4rIgpSup pic.twitter.com/9byRfdmw6r — IndyStar (@indystar) August 12, 2018

OK, maybe that’s actually Andrew Luck.

But even if it his, he still totally looks like Uncle Rico.

Told ya so.

(You can click here to view a useful side-by-side comparison of Luck and Rico.)

All jokes aside, Luck actually looks pretty good with a ‘stache. More important to Colts fans, however, is whether Luck’s surgically repaired shoulder is back to full strength, and whether he’s ready to resume his once-promising career.

His preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks certainly was a step in the right direction.

