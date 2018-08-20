Colts Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Online

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will continue his journey back from injury when he takes part in preseason game action Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s both teams’ second preseason game, and it will give Luck valuable reps against a real defense. The 2012 No. 1 overall draft pick hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2016.

Ravens fans will get another look at rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could potentially be Baltimore’s starting QB sooner rather than later if veteran Joe Flacco struggles this season.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Ravens online.

When: Monday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images