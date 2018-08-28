Compilation Of Celtics’ Best Post-Timeout Plays Shows Just How Smart Brad Stevens Is

We’re not exactly breaking news when we say Brad Stevens has one heck of a basketball mind.

The Boston Celtics bench boss has proven during his time as an NBA coach just how skilled he is. Whether it’s from play calling and scheme designing, or getting the most out of players regardless of circumstance, Stevens’ work constantly is turning heads.

That couldn’t be more apparent when you see the sheer wizardry he comes up with on inbound plays out of timeouts.

The NBA on Monday threw together a compilation/breakdown of the C’s best post-timeout plays from the 2017-18 campaign, and it is pretty impressive seeing how some of his plays come together and go off without a hitch.

Impressive.

Despite a slew of injuries last spring, the C’s managed to make an impressive run to the Eastern Conference finals, taking the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games.

And with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both set to return at full health, one only can imagine the field day Stevens will have coaching the 2018-19 squad.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images