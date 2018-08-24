Conor McGregor Rips Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dad Before UFC 229 Fight

Things already were personal between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but McGregor took things to another level Friday by ripping Nurmagomedov’s father on social media.

McGregor posted a photo to Instagram that seemingly shows Nurmagomedov in the background during The Notorious’ infamous bus attack at Barclays Center in April. It comes with a caption directed toward Nurmagomedov’s dad, who recently took some shots at McGregor.

“@abdulmanap.nurmagomedov I can see you. Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward,” McGregor’s caption reads.

This comes on the heels of Khabib’s dad/coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, questioning McGregor’s UFC lightweight title reign and doubting the former two-division champ’s ability to improve his wrestling skills before UFC 229.

McGregor and Khabib, of course, are scheduled to square off at UFC 229 on Oct 6. It’ll mark McGregor’s first UFC fight since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

McGregor’s victory over Alvarez made him a two-division champion — he also held the UFC featherweight championship — but he since has been stripped of both belts due to inactivity. Khabib subsequently won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 on April 7 by defeating Al Iaquinta.

