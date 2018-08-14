Conor McGregor’s Teammate Makes Very Bold Prediction For Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, and one of The Notorious’ teammates fully expects an easy day at the office for the former two-division champion.

James Gallagher, a Bellator bantamweight and McGregor’s teammate at SBG Ireland in Dublin, recently told MMAjunkie.com he believes Nurmagomedov will be knocked out early in the first round.

“He’s going to get stiffened in about a minute-and-a-half,” Gallagher said.

Nurmagomedov will carry a perfect record (29-0 MMA; 10-0 UFC) into his fight against McGregor (21-3 MMA; 9-1 UFC) and figures to hold a distinct wrestling advantage. But McGregor, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match last August, is one of UFC’s most prolific strikers, which Gallagher believes will be the difference.

“(Nurmagomedov’s) going to rush in and try to get ahold of Conor,” Gallagher said, per MMAjunkie.com. “You can’t fire sloppy shots to try to close the distance. He’ll take one clean shot on the chin, and he’ll hit the floor.”

This marks McGregor’s first UFC fight since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 205 in November 2016. He since vacated the title, paving the way for Nurmagomedov to become the new lightweight champ with a victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images