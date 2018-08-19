Cordarrelle Patterson Declares ‘I’m A Playmaker’ After Big Game Vs. Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans on Thursday were treated to a thrilling preview of The Cordarrelle Patterson Show.

Patterson, who is entering his first season with the Patriots following a trade from the Oakland Raiders, flashed in New England’s second preseason game, catching one touchdown pass and nearly scoring another in a 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m a playmaker, man,” the veteran wide receiver said after Sunday’s practice. “I make plays. That’s what I do. I’ve been doing it my whole life. Every time I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I need to make a play for my team. So I just need to go out there when the ball’s not in my hands, doing the little things that I need to work on.”

Both of Patterson’s big plays came on screen passes — the type of route he’s had the most success with throughout his career. He scored an 11-yard touchdown on one screen in the third quarter, employing a vicious jab step to evade Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.

Earlier in the game, he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and outraced several Eagles defenders, tight-roping down the sideline for what initially appeared to be a 63-yard score. Officials ruled he’d stepped out of bounds at the Philadelphia 40, however, limiting him to a 23-yard pickup.

That still wound up being New England’s longest play of the night.

“I think I scored,” Patterson said with a smile. “I always wear white cleats, and I wore red cleats that week. I need to start wearing white cleats (again). I don’t think they would have seen my foot step out.”

Patterson’s evening wasn’t flawless, as he dropped one pass and slipped on another route, resulting in an incompletion. He finished with four catches on seven targets for 51 yards.

“There’s still a lot of stuff I need to work on,” the 27-year-old said. “Getting in and out of my routes, finishing my routes, blocking better, knowing my assignments. So I feel like each and every week, there’s going to be things you need to work on. It’s never going to be perfect, but you’ve got to go out and just keep competing and just show them you’re worth it.”

Oddly, Patterson has yet to showcase the aspect of his game he is most known for: kick returning. The two-time All-Pro fielded kicks early in training camp but has yet to play a single snap on special teams through two preseason games. Wide receivers Riley McCarron and Braxton Berrios have handled every Patriots kick return thus far.

“Whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do it,” Patterson said when asked why he has not been used in that role. “At the end of the day, I’m a guy that’s working. I’m working under somebody. So if they need me to go out there and kick the ball, I can kick the ball if they need me to.

“If they want me out there (as a kick returner) next week, the week after that, the week after that, I’m going to be out there. It’s just the decision they’re making. If they need me out there, I’ll go out there.”

