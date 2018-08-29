Could Joe Kelly Become High Leverage Option Again? Alex Cora Discusses Possibility

Joe Kelly is working his way back into Alex Cora’s good graces.

The Boston Red Sox reliever was Cora’s go-to guy in the late innings early in the season, particularly against lefties, but struggles around the midway point saw his role get diminished.

Of late, however, Kelly has gotten his form back, posting a 1.54 ERA in his 12 outings during the month of August. Meanwhile, Matt Barnes and Craig Kimbrel have been floundering, with Barnes pitching an absolute nightmare of an outing in Tuesday’s game.

So is it possible that Kelly goes back to high leverage innings?

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordwary, Merloni and Fauria,” Cora indicated that he “little by little” is putting him back in those big moments.

“Little by little,” Cora said. “I think he’s made some adjustments as far as his stuff. He’s been able to land offspeed pitches now early in the count. There was a period there that he was always down 1-0, 2-0. It really doesn’t matter if you throw 100 or 85, if you’re behind in the count, you’re going to get hit. He’s using his fastball in different spots, you saw him yesterday going down and away against lefties. Usually he goes up and he was getting hit with pitches up in the zone. He’s made some adjustments, little by little we’re getting him there.

“We used him … against Cleveland with traffic,” Cora continued, “(Which was) something we did early in the season, he was coming with bases loaded and two outs, shut it down, go to the next inning, we did it against the Indians. He’s feeling a lot more confident, you can see it, and I’m feeling a lot more confident now with the stuff that I see on the mound.”

Kelly going back to being an effective eighth-inning arm would be huge for the Red Sox, as their bullpen noticeably was better when he was pitching his best. It appears his stuff is there, as is the confidence and decision-making, so that only can bode well for Cora.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images