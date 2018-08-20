Could Kobe Bryant Handle Big 3? Stephen Jackson Freaks Out Over Question

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

A basketball league in which Kobe Bryant wouldn’t flourish simply doesn’t exist.

Stephen Jackson, the former NBA player turned Big 3 star, comically emphasized that point Sunday afternoon at a press conference when a reporter asked him whether the Los Angeles Lakers legend could “handle” the upstart 3-on-3 league’s physical play. Jackson’s incredulous response doubles as a recruiting pitch to Bryant, who retired in 2016 after 20 NBA seasons.

Bryant has busied himself in NBA retirement, launching successful careers in film making, investing, basketball analysis and just about anything else he sets his mind to doing.

Yet rumor-mongers can’t resist talking about Bryant, 39, returning to the hardwood. His wife, Vanessa, squashed comeback rumors earlier this month via Instagram, telling users he doesn’t want to play in the NBA again.

However, she never said anything about her husband playing Big 3 ball.