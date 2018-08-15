Could Newcomer Eddie Pleasant Push Jordan Richards Off Patriots’ Roster?

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Jordan Richards haters, of which there are many in New England, should be rooting hard for Eddie Pleasant this summer.

Who is Eddie Pleasant? For those who haven’t followed the 29-year-old’s career, he’s a veteran strong safety who signed with the Patriots last month after spending the last six seasons with the Houston Texans.

A core special teamer since earning a late-season promotion from the Texans’ practice squad in 2012, Pleasant also carved out a nice role for himself as a reserve defensive back over his final few years in Houston. He’s been durable, too, playing in 83 of a possible 87 games since his debut, including playoffs.

Last season, Pleasant tallied 32 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble while playing 29.9 percent of defensive snaps and 49.8 percent of special teams snaps. Certainly not a star — he’s started just one game in his career — but a solid depth piece.

“Eddie’s an experienced player that’s versatile,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday. “He does a lot of things in the kicking game. He’s played safety. He’s also played some corner or nickel position on defense for the Texans. He’s a smart kid. He’s been in a similar system. Not quite the same, but similar. He’s done well.”

Well enough to earn a roster spot? That won’t be decided for another few weeks. But if Pleasant does stick around, it almost certainly will be at the expense of Richards, who has shown little improvement since the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2015.

Though a serviceable special teams player, Richards has been a massive defensive liability for New England — the glaring weak link in an otherwise stalwart safety group led by starters Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon.

This was true when he was on the field for just 18 defensive snaps in 2016, it was true when his workload exploded to 272 defensive snaps and five starts last season, and it was especially true in Super Bowl LII, when Richards allowed three catches on three targets for 81 yards in the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A strong summer by Pleasant could bring Richards’ run in Foxboro to an end. The veteran has had to play catch-up after signing with the Patriots just two days before the first training camp practice, but similarities between New England’s system and the one run by the Texans — whose coaching staff is littered with ex-Pats, including head coach Bill O’Brien — have helped with the transition.

“He’s an experienced guy, and I would say things come pretty quickly to him on the field,” Belichick said. “The concepts — the terms might have been different — but he’s played the concepts that we’ve taught, so he can relate it to something he’s done in the past.”

Pleasant, a former undrafted free agent out of Oregon, played well in the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over the Washington Redskins, tallying four tackles and logging 41 total snaps (26 on defense, 15 on special teams). Richards had a few highly visible miscues, missing two tackles in the open field.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images