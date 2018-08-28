Could Robert Kraft Be Forced To Sell Off DraftKings Stakes In Near Future?

As an investor in DraftKings, Robert Kraft obviously wants the daily fantasy sports company to succeed. Perhaps not as much in its latest venture, though.

The New England Patriots owner and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones both have retained their investments in DraftKings, ESPN.com’s David Purdum and Darren Rovell reported Tuesday, citing sources. But Purdum and Rovell also noted a caveat that Kraft and Jones certainly will be keeping an eye on.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy explained in an email to ESPN that league policy allows personnel to own equity in a company, provided that company “generates less than a third of its revenue from gambling-related operations.”

DraftKings’ current main platform is a daily fantasy sports game that falls outside the gambling umbrella. But CEO Jason Robins has publicly stated DraftKings’ intentions to make sports gambling a priority in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal ban on sports betting.

In fact, the site already has launched its “DraftKings Sportsbook” mobile app in New Jersey — where sports betting now is legal — and likely will expand its product over the next two to three years as other states legalize sports gambling.

If DraftKings’ sports gambling arm takes off and ends up accounting for more than a third of its total revenue, Kraft and Jones would be forced to sell off their shares under the current policy.

Of course, Kraft and Jones could call for a change in the current policy if it comes to that, resulting in a potential conflict between two of the league’s most influential owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL historically has tried to distance itself from sports betting — it called on Congress to create a core regulatory framework for sports gambling following the Supreme Court’s May ruling — so DraftKings’ success or failure in the industry certainly is something to keep an eye on.

