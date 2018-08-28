Cris Carter Defends Tom Brady’s Decision To Cut Short Radio Interview

Tom Brady cut short his weekly WEEI interview Monday after host Kirk Minihane asked the New England Patriots quarterback several questions about his trainer/business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Brady confirmed that Guerrero traveled with the Patriots on their team plane to Carolina last week — an interesting development given the reported tension between Guerrero and New England head coach Bill Belichick — but the 41-year-old QB had no interest in diving deeper into the subject.

Cris Carter and Nick Wright discussed the exchange Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” and neither pundit had an issue with Brady hanging up about five minutes into his WEEI interview. Basically, they view Brady’s weekly interview as a partnership that’s not worth ruining by repeatedly bringing up a topic even after he insists on leaving it alone.

"As an aging superstar, when Tom Brady decides to hang up the game, this will be one of the reasons why: because of questions like this on a daily basis."@criscarter80 on Brady hanging up on radio host after questions on Alex Guerrero pic.twitter.com/hqV5y09FTn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2018

Guerrero, who is not employed by the Patriots organization, reportedly was barred from traveling with the team and standing on the sideline late in the 2017 season. It appears the ban has been lifted in at least some capacity, but Brady seemingly intends to keep things close to the vest for the time being.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images