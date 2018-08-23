Cris Carter Floats Idea For Why Patriots Haven’t Brought In Dez Bryant

There is a heap of question marks surrounding the New England Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, and many believe there’s one solution readily available on the open market.

Dez Bryant still is without an NFL job, as the veteran wide receiver has remained an unrestricted free agent since the Dallas Cowboys released him back in the spring. And after the Patriots released Kenny Britt on Wednesday — the third wideout cut by the team this preseason — the football world immediately targeted New England as a perfect landing spot for Bryant.

But Cris Carter believes there’s a reason why the Pats haven’t brought in the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

New England hasn’t been known to take on “projects” during the Bill Belichick era, and Carter believes the Cordarrelle Patterson experiment is enough of a task for the Patriots to prevent them from bringing in Bryant.

Here’s Carter’s logic, as seen during Thursday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1:

"For no other team, would we say their 6th round, undersized receiver Braxton Berrios could be a big contributor. With the Pats, you have to think it's possible."@getnickwright on New England's depleted receiving corp pic.twitter.com/JGjHFp9JU7 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 23, 2018

The timing, of course, isn’t ideal for a potential Patriots-Bryant marriage either. Week 1 of the regular season is less than a month away, and the difficulty of full grasping New England’s playbook has been well-documented. Bryant would need to get a handle on things at an intense pace, which might just be too much of a burden for Belichick and Co. at this stage in the game.

