Cris Carter Offers His Take On Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers Debate

Tom Brady has been a focal point of the “Who’s the best NFL quarterback?” debate for the bulk of his career.

The New England Patriots signal-caller frequently was pitted against Peyton Manning as the two developed quite the rivalry in the AFC, but the argument since has shifted to a new QB.

Despite Brady reaching the last two Super Bowls and winning MVP last season, many football fans and analysts alike still believe Aaron Rodgers is the game’s best quarterback. Cris Carter is of the belief that the Green Bay Packers star is indeed the most talented, but that there should be an added layer to the debate.

Here’s Carter’s take on the matter, as seen during Tuesday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1:

"I'm in on Aaron Rodgers being the best player in the NFL. But if I'm drafting players and I gotta win one game, I'm taking Tom Brady." RT if you agree with @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/TuxncKwgVR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2018

While there’s obviously a case of fence-sitting here, it’s tough to knock Carter for his answer. Rodgers arguably is the league’s best pure passer, but Brady’s uncanny ability to elevate his game when the lights are brightest is something the NFL never has seen before.

Brady and Rodgers will take center stage when the Patriots and Packers square off for a Week 14 primetime contest Nov. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports