Crystal Palace Vs. Liverpool: Reds Win, Maintain Perfect Premier League Start

Goals in stoppage time at the end of each half by James Milner and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-0 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park.

Milner opened the scoring with a penalty just before the break after Mohamed Salah was fouled while attempting to wriggle away from Mamadou Sakho.

James Milner’s last 9 goals have all been penalties – he now has 49 career PL goals & has not been on the losing side in any of the previous 47 PL games in which he has scored pic.twitter.com/16vPwkfNL3 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 20, 2018

And Mane wrapped up the three points in the 93rd minute by racing onto Salah’s pass and rounding Wayne Hennessey after the Reds had absorbed a late flurry from Palace — who had seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent off with a quarter of an hour left for tripping the Egyptian as he bore down on goal.

🎶 OHHH Mané Mané! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WRfCsCRbAZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2018

The hosts went close to opening the scoring when Andros Townsend struck the crossbar with a long-range effort, and Alisson Becker was forced to tip Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick wide as they pressed for an equalizer before Wan-Bissaka’s dismissal.

Liverpool, though, displayed the majority of the attacking intent throughout the game and was good value for its second consecutive win at the start of the season amid a typically-boisterous atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com