Crystal Palace Vs. Liverpool: Reds Win, Maintain Perfect Premier League Start

Goals in stoppage time at the end of each half by James Milner and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-0 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park.
Milner opened the scoring with a penalty just before the break after Mohamed Salah was fouled while attempting to wriggle away from Mamadou Sakho.
And Mane wrapped up the three points in the 93rd minute by racing onto Salah’s pass and rounding Wayne Hennessey after the Reds had absorbed a late flurry from Palace — who had seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent off with a quarter of an hour left for tripping the Egyptian as he bore down on goal.
The hosts went close to opening the scoring when Andros Townsend struck the crossbar with a long-range effort, and Alisson Becker was forced to tip Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick wide as they pressed for an equalizer before Wan-Bissaka’s dismissal.
Liverpool, though, displayed the majority of the attacking intent throughout the game and was good value for its second consecutive win at the start of the season amid a typically-boisterous atmosphere at Selhurst Park.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
