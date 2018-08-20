Dale Earnhardt Jr. Apparently Autographed Bathroom Stall At Pocono

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a funny dude.

Belief in the paranormal, unabashed pickle worship and apparent suffering from jewelry phobia are just a few of the retired NASCAR driver’s interesting quirks. So, it should come as no surprise that Earnhardt likes to sign bathroom stalls.

Reddit user jacoobz recently shared a photo of what appears to be Earnhardt’s signature on a stall at Pocono Raceway. Twitter user Landon Haugh then re-shared the photo, asking Earnhardt if the signature truly was his.

Here’s the photo:

@DaleJr Someone found this in a Pocono restroom. Is this the real deal? pic.twitter.com/WhYglWRsbT — Landon Haugh (@landonrh12) August 18, 2018

So, what’s the verdict, Dale?

Looks legit — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 18, 2018

There are two ways to read that comment: Either Earnhardt really is just kind of sure that it’s his autograph, or he’s signed so many bathroom stalls that he’s not sure what’s real and what’s not anymore.

Either way, let’s hope the custodial staff at Pocono never repaints the stall.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images