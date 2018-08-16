Dana LeVangie Says Craig Kimbrel Needs To ‘Simplify’ Movements For Red Sox

Craig Kimbrel hasn’t looked like himself on the mound lately.

The Boston Red Sox closer was dominant before the All-Star break, posting a 1.77 ERA and allowing just eight runs over 40 2/3 innings of work. Post-All-Star break, however, fans have seen a totally different Kimbrel. Through eight starts since the break, the hard-throwing righty has a 6.48 ERA and has given up eight earned runs.

Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie said he first noticed something was off about Kimbrel during the team’s series against the New York Yankees in the beginning of August. But now he says he wants to help Kimbrel get back to the dominant closer he was last season and the beginning of this campaign.

“Some of the movements we want to simplify and make it easier,” LeVangie said, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. “I don’t want to get into big details, but it’s something he did last year that I noticed he’s gotten away from a little bit and we’re just trying to get him back.”

Aside some simplifying the 30-year-old’s movements, LeVangie admitted Kimbrel has been dealing with a non-arm injury that likely is impacting his delivery.

“Small little nagging injuries might have created some things, not arm-related or anything like that,” LeVangie said. “Pitchers, hitters, when their name is called they find a way to go out there and compete and at times they get away from what they normally do and we’re continually talking about getting him back to what he needs to feel and his throwing lane.

“Where we’re at right now and where we’re headed, we want to especially be cautious of workloads because whether it’s starters or relievers we want them at their best when it matters most,” LeVangie continued. “We can’t go out there and make guys compete and pitch and make stressful pitches in big games like this because we’re trying to win every game at all costs. I don’t think we’re at that point right now.”

The Red Sox currently are 51 games over .500 with a 10-game lead in the American League East over New York, so overworking Kimbrel doesn’t seem like it will happen, but LeVangie doesn’t want to take any chances — especially with the playoffs looming.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images