Daniel Theis Injury: Celtics Center Gives Promising Update On Rehab

The Celtics won’t have to wait long to see Daniel Theis in action.

Boston’s reserve center missed the final months of this past season with a torn meniscus, but he appears to be on a good path back to the court.

After taking part in a Celtics charity event Wednesday afternoon, the German big man gave an encouraging update on his progress.

Daniel Theis said he plans to be 100 percent by training camp. Theis on his rehab: "I have started sprinting and jump shots and my knee has never reacted badly.” He’s hoping to resume 1-on-1 work soon. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 8, 2018

No timeline for Daniel Theis but he hopes to be doing some 1-on-1 work and basketball stuff later this month. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 8, 2018

The Celtics may have made a few big splashes last offseason in acquiring Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but landing Theis proved to be an absolute steal.

He often was one of the first men off the bench, allowing Aron Baynes to get off the floor while still enabling the C’s to have a nice presence in the paint. In his first NBA season, the 26-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 14.9 minutes per game in 63 contests.

Baynes likely will remain a starter, and the C’s also will have some more frontcourt help in rookie Robert Williams. But Theis played a pivotal role for Boston last season, and having him back in the upcoming campaign at full health will be an important asset.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images