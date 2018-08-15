Danny Ainge Comes Out Of Woodwork To Troll Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier

We don’t know what Danny Ainge did before 1:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday night. But it apparently inspired him to get a little feisty on the internet.

As most of us slept, the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations logged onto Twitter to have some fun at his players’ expense.

Ainge’s first target: forward Jaylen Brown.

I hope this helps your handles🏀☘️ https://t.co/lILfSvv8bs — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 15, 2018

The University of California’s athletic director, Jim Knowlton, posted a pretty cool video of Brown tickling the ivory at his former school.

But Ainge savagely knocked the 21-year-old down a couple pegs — before moving to his next victim, Terry Rozier.

After a video surfaced of the Celtics guard tearing it up in a pickup game, Ainge brought the heat by essentially calling Rozier’s opponents scrubs.

No Celtics player is safe when Ainge gets behind the keyboard.

We should note Ainge’s comments are all in jest, and that he’s long enjoyed ribbing his players on the internet. But it certainly doesn’t get old watching the person primarily responsible for Boston’s personnel moves roast his roster on Twitter.

Danny Ainge applying for Jeff Ross’ position as Roastmaster General. The shamrock emoji is a nice, disarming touch. pic.twitter.com/7jOHz95BTK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 15, 2018

Woke up to Danny Ainge still riding the high from his son’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/tTcgQsJZYg — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 15, 2018

Danny Ainge really logged on at midnight just to roast his players from his non-burner account. Easily the 🐐 GM — Andrew Doxy (@ParaDoxy11) August 15, 2018

Danny Ainge is the Blog Boy who comments on every athletes post “why are you not in the gym right now?” — Kawhi will stay in Toronto 2019 (@QSultan35) August 15, 2018

Keep doing you, Danny.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images