Danny Ainge Offers Best Update Yet On Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving

It appears two Boston Celtics stars are ready to go.

After missing significant time last campaign, both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will be good to go once training camp rolls begins September 26.

C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge indicated to ESPN on Monday that both players are at “full speed.”

“I don’t want to hype it up too much, but I’m saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed,” Ainge told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “It’s not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They’re playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp”

For the Celtics, that is the best news yet. The expectation has been both would be ready for training camp, but knowing they’re at full speed and can actually pace themselves a bit is promising for Boston.

Both Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens have asserted for some time that Hayward and Irving would be getting back to 5-on-5 action around mid-August. While Ainge couldn’t confirm if they were, in fact, each playing 5-on-5, he did shed some light on what he knows they have been up to.

“They’ll both be here within the next week or so; by the time Labor Day is over, they will all be playing 5-on-5,” Ainge said. “I think it’s just a matter of, if they’re not playing 5-on-5 now, then it’s only because they want it more of a controlled environment, I guess. They’re doing everything — dunking the basketball off both legs and playing one-on-one live and jumping and cutting and defending. I’m excited for them.”

Hayward missed all but a few minutes of last season after suffering a gruesome ankle-lower leg injury on opening night. Irving, meanwhile, missed the end of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason due to an infection in his knee from a previous surgery.

The Celtics project to be one of, if not the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, and a healthy Hayward and Irving is pivotal to that becoming a reality on more than just paper.

And by all accounts, things are trending in the absolute right direction for Boston and its two stars.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics