Patriots’ O-Line, Especially Trent Brown, Have Caught Dante Scarnecchia’s Eye

FOXBORO, Mass. — Legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia came bearing good news Tuesday: He seems to like his group of linemen this season.

The Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder in free agency, and who we thought was his potential replacement, rookie Isaiah Wynn, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the preseason. But the Patriots’ prospective starters, left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon, are all practicing, and Scarnecchia sees continued improvement from the group.

“We’ve been able to keep four of them out there the whole time,” Scarnecchia said, referencing Cannon’s calf injury that still has him limited in practice. “That’s a good thing. The inside three guys (Thuney, Andrews and Mason) are, like they were last year — they have just played together now for a long time in this league. So, they understand what’s to be expected of one other. They also are working really, really well together. I really appreciate that.

“And as it goes, Joe and his interaction with Trent, that’s getting better. There’s less mysteries over there. And Trent, I think as you can see, he’s got some dynamic skills. And he’s working hard to be a really good player on every down. I think that that’s something that’s been encouraging as we’ve gone.”

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 NFL Draft. He mostly played right tackle in his first three NFL seasons, and he played guard and right tackle in college at Florida. But the Patriots are using him at left tackle, and Scarnecchia has seen him grow (skills-wise, not size-wise; the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder doesn’t need any more bulk) in the newish role.

“I have,” Scarnecchia said. “I would suspect others have also. He definitely has the skills to play out there. There’s no doubt. He’s long and he’s big. He’s a powerful guy. We like what we see, and we’ll just have to see how it all looks when everything gets going here.”

Brown has been inconsistent in preseason, but he had a strong training camp.

Scarnecchia also seems to love his group of backup offensive linemen, which includes offensive tackles LaAdrian Waddle, Matt Tobin and Ulrick John, and interior linemen Ted Karras, Luke Bowanko, Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Jason King and Brian Schwenke.

“I’ve told this to this group, all these linemen, this is a really good group of guys,” Scarnecchia said. “They, for the most part, have stayed out there. They’ve really worked hard to develop their skills and to be better players, and I think that’s true with Matt, and it’s true with Ulrick, it’s true with Bowanko, it’s true with James Ferentz, it’s true with all of those guys. I really appreciate how those guys have gone in there when we’ve got our starters out, the wheels haven’t come off the offense. That’s a tribute to them and the way they practice and the way they prepare and the way they play. I like those guys.”

Karras is expected to be the Patriots’ backup interior offensive lineman, and Tobin and John appear to be battling for the backup tackle job. The Patriots could keep both if Cannon’s injury lingers into the regular season. Scarnecchia said Cannon is participating in individual drills, but he’s not yet ready for team sessions.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images