David Ortiz Details Differences Between Alex Cora, John Farrell

Alex Cora may be in his first season as skipper for the Boston Red Sox, but it hasn’t taken him long to make an impact.

The Red Sox became the first team in Major League Baseball to 80 wins this season, and sit comfortably atop the American League East standings. Cora inherited a pretty strong team, one that won the division each of the past two seasons under ex-manager John Farrell.

It has been pretty clear that both men have different managing styles and paths to success. And during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” David Ortiz shared how the two managers are different.

“I think they’re both great managers,” Ortiz said. “But I think being young like Alex is, it goes in his favor. Because I can see Alex and I get the feedback from the players, (he’s) building up relationships with the guys, going for dinner with them. Lou (Merloni) you know how important that is when you have a manger that in the tough times he’s just coaching you and having your back and telling you that everything’s going to be alright. That is extremely important for players.

“And I’m not saying that that wasn’t John Farrell’s case, but I can see John being more restrictive when it comes down to relationships with the players. Partly because of the age thing … a boss-employee type of relationship. But the game has changed a lot.”

Ortiz added that because of Cora’s lighthearted, easygoing and oftentimes humorous way about doing business, “it builds your confidence level to the point where the game comes easy to you.”

The Sox definitely are benefitting from a change in leadership, even though they found success under Farrell, as evidenced by their World Series title in 2013.

Regardless, Cora certainly is pushing the right buttons for the current squad, as they’ve made winning a habit in 2018.

