David Ortiz Offers Advice To Mookie Betts Amid Red Sox Star’s Slump

It turns out Mookie Betts is human after all.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder arguably was the best player in Major League Baseball through the first four months of the season, but August hasn’t been as kind to the 25-year-old. In his last 15 games, Betts is batting just .228 with zero home runs and three RBIs.

It would be foolish to have any sense of worry for Betts, as nearly every player in the league endures some level of a slump during the course of the campaign. This notion isn’t lost on David Ortiz, who offered Betts some encouraging words while catching up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster on Sunday at Fenway Park.

“I was talking to Mookie the other day and I basically told him, ‘Hey, it’s a long season man, there’s going to be those times where you’re going to feel like the whole planet’s on top of your shoulders,’” Ortiz said at the annual Latino Family Festival, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. “‘You need to navigate, you need to just hang on and wait until you start feeling better. Because it’s a long season.'”

Aside from Betts himself, the Red Sox are in a bit of a rut as a team, having lost seven of their last 11 games. Luckily for Boston, it has over a month to iron out the kinks before playoff baseball begins.

