David Price Aims For 13th Win Of Season Saturday For Red Sox Vs. Rays

David Price looks to continue his string of quality starts.

The Red Sox starting pitcher will take the mound Saturday for Boston as it continues a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays — Price’s former team.

The pitcher currently sits at 12-6 on the season with a 3.75 ERA and has gone at least six innings in each of his previous five starts.

After Friday’s 7-3 victory over Tampa Bay, NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons previewed Price’s Saturday start, noting what’s been working as of late for the southpaw.

