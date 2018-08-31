David Price Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Red Sox Pitcher’s Wrist

It’s no secret the injury bug has been unkind to the Boston Red Sox this season, and it only continued earlier this week after it claimed David Price as its next victim.

The pitcher was removed from Wednesday’s 14-6 thumping of the Miami Marlins after he was drilled in the wrist with an Austin Dean line drive. Fortunately, X-rays were negative and it was ruled as just a contusion.

Before Friday’s Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on Price.

Alex Cora said David Price is still sore – will not make start on Monday in Atlanta but he will remain with the team. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 31, 2018

The good news is that he’s staying with the team after remaining in Boston to get his wrist further evaluated before flying to Chicago to re-join the Red Sox on Thursday.

It was unfortunate timing to lose the lefty, as he was 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his previous seven starts going into Wednesday’s matchup.

