David Price Offers Fair Solution To Mookie Betts-J.D. Martinez MVP Debate

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez have been arguably the two best players in Major League Baseball this season, but only one of the Boston Red Sox stars can take home American League MVP honors when the regular season concludes.

So who will it be?

If you ask Red Sox ace David Price, there’s a fair way to solve the dilemma facing baseball’s best team: make one the MVP of the AL and one the MVP of the Red Sox.

Wait, what?

Following the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Rays on Saturday, Price, who picked up the win, noted that Betts should be named the AL MVP, but Martinez should be the Red Sox’s MVP because of “what he’s brought to the team,” Price said, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

While it might seem like an odd proposal on the surface, it actually makes a lot of sense.

Betts has done it all for Boston this season. The right fielder is hitting .350 with 27 home runs, 64 RBIs and 100 runs scored. But where would the Red Sox be without Martinez? The free-agent acquisition is having a career-year in Boston to this point. He’s hit 38 home runs and drive in a career-best 105 runs in 117 games for the Sox this season.

One this is certain: there will be no complaining about the winner of the MVP award this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images