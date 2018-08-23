David Price, Red Sox Aim For Series Split With Indians On Thursday

The Boston Red Sox put an end to a brief losing streak with a 10-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, and now, they’ll look to start a win streak Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox will send David Price to the mound in the series finale as they wrap up a four-game set with the Indians in a matinee contest at Fenway Park. The southpaw will be opposed by Indians right-hander Adam Plutko, who will be making his eighth start of the season.

For a pitching preview of Thursday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports