David Price Reveals Where 2018 Red Sox Sit On List Of Best Teams He’s Played For

The Boston Red Sox needed a strong outing from David Price during the first leg of their day-night doubleheader Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Price delivered by striking out 10 in six shutout innings at Camden Yards en route to a 5-0 Red Sox win.

After the game, the left-hander discussed how important it was for him to give the bullpen a rest after the marathon 19-12 win Friday, and he noted that this Red Sox team is the best one he has ever been a part of.

To hear from Price, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images