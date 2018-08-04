David Price Set To Square Off Against Masahiro Tanaka In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox are looking to finish off the New York Yankees on Sunday.

After beating the Yankees in the first three contests of a four-game set at Fenway Park, the Sox will send David Price to the mound to try and close out the Bronx Bombers the finale. Price was knocked around last time he faced the Yankees, but his form has improved of late and he is set to face a reeling New York squad, which will counter with Masahiro Tanaka.

To see a preview of the matchup and hear from Price, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images