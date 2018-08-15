DeAndre Hopkins, Jimmie Ward Fight During Texans-49ers Joint Practice

Things got a bit heated Wednesday morning during a joint practice between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.

During 1-on-1 receiver drills, 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward got his hands high on DeAndre Hopkins and knocked the Texans receiver’s helmet off. Hopkins took exception to Ward’s actions, and a heated fist fight ensued.

Oh, and the fight occurred after the first play of drills between the Texans wideouts and 49ers secondary.

(You can click here to watch a video of the scrum.)

(And you can click here to watch it from another angle.)

Both players were ejected from practice after the fight, according to Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman. Hopkins did shake Ward’s hand on his way off the field, though.

Fights during training camp are nothing new, especially during joint practices. As long as neither player lose control of their emotions during regular season games, their respective teams probably don’t care.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images