Dell Technologies Championship Tee Times: When To See Tiger Woods At TPC Boston

Photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tiger Woods’ ongoing comeback tour will make a stop in New England this week.

Woods and the rest of the PGA Tour’s stars will set up shop at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., for the Dell Technologies Championship in the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The annual Labor Day tournament starts Friday, not Thursday, and runs through Labor Day Monday.

The tournament marks Woods’ first return to Boston since the 2013 tournament where he finished tied for 65th. Woods has won the tournament once (2006) and finished in the top three in four of his nine starts at TPC Boston.

Woods will get a bright and early start to his weekend on Friday morning when he goes off at 8:51 a.m. ET on the 10th hole with Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.

Fans not planning to follow Woods throughout his round might as well set up shop at the 10th hole. Immediately following Woods’ group will be a star-studded trio featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. DeChambeau currently leads the FedEx Cup standings after his win last week at the Northern Trust Open. Thomas, meanwhile, is the defending champion.

Here are some more notable tee times for Round 1.

8:51 a.m. (first tee): Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 a.m. (10th tee): Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie

9:03 a.m. (first tee): Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley

9:03 a.m. (10th tee): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

9:15 a.m. (10th tee): Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

1:28 p.m. (first tee): Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m. (first tee): Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed