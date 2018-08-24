Demaryius Thomas To Patriots? PFT Sparks Speculation With Bold Theory

The New England Patriots are a great team in need of wide receiver depth. Cue the NFL rumor mill!

Just as the Dez Bryant-to-New England buzz was quieting down after a solid two-day run, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio name-dropped another high-profile wide receiver who maybe, just maybe, could be a fit with the Patriots: Demaryius Thomas.

Florio floated an interesting theory to NBC Sports’ Peter King on Friday regarding Thomas’ future with the Denver Broncos.

“Here’s a name to keep an eye on,” Florio said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Now, there may be nothing to this whatsoever, but I’ve detected just a weird sense coming out of Denver as it relates to Demaryius Thomas. He’s a guy that was drafted by (Patriots offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels (when McDaniels was the Broncos’ head coach), he’s a guy who ultimately could be available, $8 1/2 million (in salary for 2018).

“We’ve seen (Broncos executive vice-president and general manager) John Elway do this, where he’ll squeeze a guy very, very late, maybe try to trade him, and if that all else fails, out he goes like (safety) T.J. Ward last year.

“But with the young receivers there, Courtland Sutton for example, if these guys can develop and Elway looks at it and says, ‘8 1/2 million, that’s too much to pay,’ it would not shock me if a guy like Thomas ends up joining (New England’s) depth chart. (It’s) late in the game, but still in time to make an impact with the Patriots.”

As Florio notes, his theory is pure speculation. There’s no report to suggest any traction between Thomas and the Patriots. But it’s certainly an enticing scenario: The 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler who recorded at least 90 catches and 1,000 yards in each of those five seasons, and he only saw a slight drop-off (83 catches for 949 yards) last season in a subpar offense.

That said, Thomas coming to New England seems as unlikely as Bryant joining the club based on financial reasons alone. The Patriots have just $7.6 million in cap room, so unless Thomas is willing to take a very stiff pay cut, you can forget about this one.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images