Despite Loss, Alex Cora Liked Red Sox’s Approach Against Corey Kluber

Despite a series-opening loss to the Indians, Red Sox manager Alex Cora still was happy with the approach Boston batters took against Cleveland’s ace, Corey Kluber.

The Sox ultimately fell 5-4 on Monday night at Fenway Park, but put up nine hits and pushed three runs across the plate against Kluber.

After the game, the Sox skipper said he liked what he saw from his starting nine, noting Kluber also did a good job of changing up his pitches to keep the Sox on their toes.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images