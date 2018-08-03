Devin McCourty Explains Importance Of Countless Repetitions In Training Camp

Regardless of how “fun” it is, the New England Patriots clearly are well aware of the importance of training camp.

The Patriots are just a week away from their first preseason game, which will allow players to show what they’ve been working on all summer on the game field.

Speaking after Thursday’s practice, safety Devin McCourty broke down how the Patriots typically go about their business in training camp, which often includes seemingly endless repetition.

