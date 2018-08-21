Dez Bryant Says Tom Brady ‘Always Been My Favorite Player’ In Instagram Comment

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dez Bryant, despite recently meeting with the Cleveland Browns, still is without a team as Week 3 of the NFL preseason nears.

Could the New England Patriots be an option for the free-agent wide receiver?

Well, thanks to an Instagram comment, we know the former Dallas Cowboys star is a fan of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Here’s the exchange:

Get ready for the dez spotted at Logan tweets.. @jerrythornton1 pic.twitter.com/WpHJ2B7xWX — ambrose (@BostonAmbrose) August 21, 2018

Is it possible Bryant is just saying this to help his chances of possibly coming to New England. Sure, but it’s certainly understandable for a top receiver to admire Brady’s career.

The Patriots sure could use some depth at wide receiver. Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, and Malcolm Mitchell and Jordan Matthews both were released earlier this summer.

Bryant isn’t an elite wideout anymore, but he had a solid 2017 campaign. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season.

Bryant will turn 30 in November.