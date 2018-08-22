Dez Bryant To Patriots? Why Mike Florio Doesn’t Think It’ll Happen

Was Dez Bryant trying to catch the New England Patriots’ attention?

It’s an idea ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio posed Wednesday after the free agent wide receiver replied to an Instagram comment Tuesday by claiming Patriots quarterback Tom Brady always has been his favorite player.

Florio can’t imagine New England signing Bryant, though. The Patriots could use additional receiving depth, but Bryant is a polarizing figure.

Here’s what Florio wrote:

Here’s a likely real fact: The Patriots won’t want Bryant, for plenty of reasons. From a football standpoint, Bryant has spent eight seasons playing one position in one offense. Learning the Patriot Way on the fly would be a challenge that few could overcome.

Still, the New England depth chart remains a work in progress. With an injury or two, they could at least have the conversation about whether Bryant could make sense.

Florio doubled down Wednesday while discussing a possible Bryant-Patriots connection with Peter King:

I don’t know that Dez Bryan would work in New England. It reminds me a lot of when Chad Johnson went to New England; it stripped so much out of who you are as an individual that you just can’t function. I don’t know that if Dez Bryant is expected to go robotic that he’s going to be able to function in New England.

King, meanwhile, doesn’t believe the scenario is that far-fetched. After all, says King, the Patriots rolled the dice on Randy Moss, which worked out pretty well despite New England not winning a Super Bowl during the Hall of Fame receiver’s tenure with the Pats.

That said, King, like Florio, wonders just how much Bryant would help the Patriots, seeing as how the former Dallas Cowboys receiver turns 30 in November and is coming off a few down seasons.

“I think if the Patriots get out of this preseason game and have sincere doubts about their receiver corps, I wouldn’t put it past the Patriots to consider Dez Bryant,” King said. “But look at how Dez Bryant played the last three years, over the last couple of years. He hasn’t been a great player. He’s certainly, to me, a marginal addition to any team that would have him.”

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was released earlier this offseason by the Cowboys after eight seasons in Dallas. His last big season came in 2014, when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images