Did ‘Madden NFL 19’ Really Scrub Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Soundtrack?

If you ask the NFL, uttering Colin Kaepernick’s name is akin to cursing.

That appears to be the case after a Twitter user uncovered a strange quirk in “Madden NFL 19,” EA Sports’ popular football video game which will be released to the public Aug. 10.

The user, @jeanclervil, apparently got his hands on a pre-release copy and posted a video Thursday that seems to show Kaepernick’s name bleeped out of Big Sean’s verse in “Big Bank” by YG, one of the songs on Madden 19’s soundtrack.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, quote tweeted the video in obvious frustration.

Big Sean’s verse in the song reads, “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s— / You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” But in the “Madden” game, both the curse word and Kaepernick’s name are scrubbed out.

EA Sports has yet to comment on why it removed this mention of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who started the movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem but has been unable to find work with an NFL team since 2017.

There are many plausible scenarios, of course: Kaepernick filed a collusion case against NFL owners in November 2017 alleging they conspired to keep him out of the league. That case still is open, so perhaps the NFL, which has an exclusive license deal with EA Sports for the “Madden” franchise, requested Kaepernick’s name be removed for legal reasons.

If that’s the case, it’s a bit strange EA Sports would even include a song that mentions Kaepernick, as literally any other song without his name in it would have avoided this awkward scenario.

As expected, EA Sports and the NFL are taking considerable heat for the whole situation.

