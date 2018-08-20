Did These Two Bruins Get Fair Shakes In NHL Network’s Winger Rankings?

The NHL Network has shared yet another top-20 positional rankings, and a pair of Boston Bruins made the cut.

Thus far, the network’s treatment of the B’s has been so-so. Its ranking of Patrice Bergeron among the top-20 centers was rather baffling, but its inclusion of Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug in the top-20 defensemen was fair, if not generous.

That brings us to the top-20 winger rankings, which NHL Network released Sunday night. Bruins stars Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak predictably made the list, but the question, of course, is did they get a fair shake?

You be the judge:

Start your morning with a good ol' debate. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/ZmG6Wlaipk — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 20, 2018

Honestly, we have zero gripes with that list.

Here’s a quick highlight reel of the top-20 wingers:

Outraged? Flabbergasted? Happy? Tell us how you feel about our Top 20 Wings list. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/YUfypWRQmm — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 20, 2018

We know, we know: The new hockey season can’t come soon enough.

As for these positional rankings, NHL Network has done a pretty solid job to this point. How its inevitable top-20 goalie rankings shake out, however, likely will cause much debate.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images