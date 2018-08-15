Dion Lewis Sounds Off On Patriots Exit: ‘Obviously, They Didn’t Want Me’

It’s safe to say former New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis will have some extra motivation when he faces his old team for the first time this November.

Lewis, who parlayed his breakout 2017 season with the Patriots into a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, had some harsh words for New England during an interview Wednesday with The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

“I’m happy with the decision (to sign with the Titans), and this is the decision I would’ve made even if (the Patriots) did offer,” Lewis told Volin. “If they wanted me, they could’ve had me. But obviously, they didn’t want me. They didn’t think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what’s best for me.”

Lewis expressed similar sentiments during his introductory Titans news conference this past spring, vowing then that those who doubted his abilities would “feel that pain.”

After recovering from a torn ACL that cost him the second half of the 2015 season and the first half of the 2016 campaign, Lewis blossomed into one of the Patriots’ best offensive players in 2017, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 180 rushing attempts and leading the NFL in rushing yards over the second half of the season.

It was the culmination of a long and arduous NFL journey for the 2011 fifth-round pick, who often had been overlooked thanks to his injury history and diminutive stature (5-foot-9, 195 pounds).

Lewis hardly saw the field in Super Bowl LII, however (nine catches for 39 yards with zero receptions), and though the Patriots reportedly expressed interest in re-signing the 27-year-old, they ultimately chose to go in a different direction, re-signing running back Rex Burkhead (three years, $9.75 million) and using a first-round pick on former Georgia star Sony Michel.

Now in Tennessee, where he’s joined by former Patriots teammates Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan, Lewis can’t wait to show his old squad what it’s missing.

“I always carry a chip on my shoulder, always eager to prove the kind of player I am, and that’s not going to change just because I got a contract,” he told Volin. “I’m self-motivated. I feel like I’m a great player, and I’m always eager to show what type of player I am.

The Patriots and Titans are scheduled to meet in Week 10 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images