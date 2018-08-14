Do American League Pitchers Get Excited To Hit In Interleague Games?

The Boston Red Sox are in Philadelphia for a two-game set with the Phillies beginning Tuesday, which can only mean one thing.

Sox pitchers are going to get the chance to hit.

Rick Porcello made his mark earlier in the season by belting a three-run double to the wall against the Washington Nationals, and he’ll step in again Tuesday against the Phils.

With that in mind, ex-Sox hurler Manny Delcarmen provided his insight on if American League pitchers actually enjoy hitting in interleague games.

