Does Tom Brady Deserve To Be ‘Ticked Off?’ Colin Cowherd Believes So

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Tom Brady’s WEEI hang-up, and Colin Cowherd is no different.

Brady cutoff an interview Monday morning after persistent questions about his trainer/business partner Alex Guerrero. The moment has led some to believe that the New England Patriots quarterback is grumpy about something — be it head coach Bill Belichick, his contract, or whatever.

Cowherd, for one, believes Brady’s crotchety temperament is about the Patriots’ depth at wide receiver, or lack thereof.

Here’s what Cowherd had to say during Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”:

"Yeah, Tom Brady's ticked off. Do you blame him? In September without Julian Edelman, New England has the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL."@ColinCowherd explains why he understands Tom Brady's frustrations pic.twitter.com/xXJfYXih8P — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 28, 2018

As insightful as always, Colin.

In all seriousness: Cowherd might have a point. The Patriots’ receiveing corps is brutally thin, especially in the wake of its recent departures.

Still Brady likely will get over it and find a way to win, as he always does.

