Donald Trump Defends Tiger Woods After Golfer’s Comments About Relationship

Tiger Woods successfully managed to not ruffle any feathers Sunday.

Woods fielded a series of questions about his relationship with President Donald Trump following the final round of the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey.

His answers apparently pleased Trump, who praised the 14-time major winner Monday morning while calling out the “Fake News Media” for putting him on the spot.

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods told reporters Sunday, via ESPN.com, after finishing tied for 40th at 4-under for the tournament. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Woods then was asked how he would respond to people who find his relationship with Trump “interesting” considering the president’s history of criticizing minority athletes and track record of supporting policies that make some minorities feel “threatened.” Woods opted to take the high road.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States,” he said of Trump. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

When asked if he had anything else to add, Woods said, “No. I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry.”

Trump is an avid golf fan, and Woods is one of several prominent golfers — including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Phil Mickelson — to have a villa named after him at Trump’s Doral Golf Club in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK