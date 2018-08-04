Donovan Mitchell Blasts Donald Trump For Bizarre LeBron James Tweet

Once again, United States President Donald Trump has attacked an African-American athlete. And, once again, he has sparked an uproar.

Trump on Friday questioned LeBron James’ intelligence in a truly baffling tweet. The president was reacting to James’ interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, who was asking the Los Angeles Lakers star about his many charitable efforts.

Here’s Trump’s tweet, in case you missed it:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

That’s right: The leader of the free world has nothing better to do at 11:37 than call James dumb.

Many across the sporting well condemned Trump and defended James. And one of the most insightful responses came from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who worries about what effect Trump’s rhetoric might have on younger generations.

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

Make of all that what you will.

Trump, of course, has been at odds with many professional athletes, most notably those in the NBA and the NFL. When this all will stop is anyone’s guess at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images