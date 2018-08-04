Donovan Mitchell Blasts Donald Trump For Bizarre LeBron James Tweet

Once again, United States President Donald Trump has attacked an African-American athlete. And, once again, he has sparked an uproar.
Trump on Friday questioned LeBron James’ intelligence in a truly baffling tweet. The president was reacting to James’ interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, who was asking the Los Angeles Lakers star about his many charitable efforts.
Here’s Trump’s tweet, in case you missed it:
That’s right: The leader of the free world has nothing better to do at 11:37 than call James dumb.
Many across the sporting well condemned Trump and defended James. And one of the most insightful responses came from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who worries about what effect Trump’s rhetoric might have on younger generations.
Make of all that what you will.
Trump, of course, has been at odds with many professional athletes, most notably those in the NBA and the NFL. When this all will stop is anyone’s guess at this point.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
