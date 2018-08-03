Doug Gottlieb Explains ‘The Genius’ Of Celtics’ Roster Construction

Doug Gottlieb believes the Boston Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference — and that it’s not even close.

Gottlieb voiced his opinion Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” and backed up his statement by pointing to the Celtics’ “genius” roster construction.

According to Gottlieb, Boston isn’t just poised to make noise in the East. He believes the Celtics also match up well with the Golden State Warriors, who’ve won three titles in four seasons, because they’ve added versatile forwards who can defend multiple positions over the last couple of years.

.@GottliebShow's Top 3 Players in the East: 1. Kawhi

2. Giannis

3. Kyrie pic.twitter.com/HToRkFIiht — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 2, 2018

Gottlieb isn’t alone in his praise of the Celtics, as plenty of people are high on Boston’s potential this season with a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the mix, especially since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. The C’s just took the Cavs to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals without Irving and Hayward.

But are the Celtics good enough to take down the Warriors if Golden State makes its fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance? If nothing else, the Celtics could put up a bigger fight than the Cavaliers, who were swept by the Warriors after Cleveland knocked off Boston back in June.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images